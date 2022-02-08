Obituary and funeral service: Richard Wayne Plunkett, 71, of Social Circle

Click or tap on the image above for a digital memorial tribute to Richard Plunkett

Richard Wayne Plunkett passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022 while being surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 2, 1950 to the late Annie Mae Durden and the late William Luke Plunkett. Richard was preceded in death his brother, William Plunkett.

Mr. Plunkett is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Connie Malcom Plunkett; daughter, Tammy Plunkett Knight; son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Amy Plunkett; sisters, Denise Martin and Yvonne Wilson; brothers and sister-in-law, Joe and Gail Plunkett, Scott Plunkett; grandchildren, Michael Tyler Knight, Bethany Lynn Plunkett, William Wayne Plunkett, Kaden Tristan Knight, Kane Logan Knight.

There will be a visitation at Meadows Funeral Home on Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at a later date with the Rev. Don Malcom officiating.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.