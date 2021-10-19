Obituary and funeral service: Rickey Lee Harrison, 67, of Loganville

Rickey Lee Harrison, 67, of Loganville, GA passed away on October 16, 2021 from complications of heart failure.

He was born in Arkansas on May 15, 1954 and moved to Tucker, GA when he was a young boy where he attended Tucker High School. After Highschool he then went on to become a Master Automotive Mechanic. In 1977 he moved to Loganville, GA where he would later open his own successful automotive business, RLH Automotive. He enjoyed Nascar, Football and spending time with his grandchildren. During his prime, Rickey loved to Race Mud Trucks and go to car shows where he met a lot of his friends today. Rickey was known for being able to fix anything and loved working with his hands. He loved his family and his friends – he had a very caring heart.

Rickey was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Lee Harrison and Eunice Lee Jumper; his wife, Mary Ann Harrison; his sister, Linda Sims; and his step-son, Scott Cain. Left to remember Rickey is his daughter; Heather Minton and husband Douglas Minton; his siblings; Danny Harrison and wife, Claire Harrison; Sheila Williams and husband William Williams; Sandy Morphew; and Angie Cain and husband Steve Cain; his grandchildren; Leah, Parker, Danielle, Rodney, Jera, Jackson, Tyson, Andy and Sidney; his great-grandchildren; Maddon, Sutton, Aubrey, Levi and Tucker.

Rickey was afforded 5 additional years of life after receiving a heart transplant in 2016 for which he and the family are thankful for additional time and memories.

In lieu of flowers, a tribute donation may be made in Rickey’s honor to the Georgia Transplant Fund https://gatransplant.org. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday October 22, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville, GA. A funeral will be held Saturday October 23, 2021 at 2:00 pm with procession to Corinth Baptist Church for burial. The family will then gather at the American Legion in Loganville, GA until 7 p.m.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Rickey Lee Harrison please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.