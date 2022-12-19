Obituary and funeral service: Ricky Dale Cartrette, 63, of Monroe

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Dale Cartrette

Ricky Dale Cartrette, 63 years of age, of Monroe, GA passed away on December 14, 2022. Dale was born on May 4, 1959 to the late Edna Nobles Cartrette and the late Lacy Braxton Cartrette.

Surviving members of the family are, daughters and sons-in-law, Brittany and Adam Connelly, Amber and Waylon McDaniel; son, Brandon Cartrette; sisters and brothers-in-law, Bonnie and Darel Bennett, Joyce and Jim Hill, Ruth and Bill Milan; brothers and sisters-in-law; Lacy and Marilyn Cartrette, Carter and Debra Cartrette, Mickey and Debbie Cartrette; grandchildren, William, Judson, Ashby, Ava Grace, Callie, Caden, Emma.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Luke Gibson officiating. Interment will follow to Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.