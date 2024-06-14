Obituary and funeral service: Ricky Mathis, Sr., 59, of Monroe

Ricky Mathis, Sr. age 59, of Monroe, GA passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 14, 2024 in the Monroe Chapel Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Raymond Hardy officiating. Interment will follow at Carter Hill Christian Church Cemetery, 361 Punkin Junction Road, Winder, GA 30680.

Ricky is survived by his son, Ricky C. Mathis, Jr. of Monroe; parents, Herman and Joanne Mathis of Monroe; sisters, Selina (Kerry) Reynolds of Monroe, Beverly Towler of Monroe, Wanda (Richard) Pulizzi of Kentucky, Vicky Wright of Monroe, Margaret Ann (Joey) Chandler of Monroe and 5 grandchildren.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday, June 14, 2024 from 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Ricky C. Mathis, Sr please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

