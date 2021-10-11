Obituary and funeral service: Robbie Atha Thomas, 88, of Loganville

Robbie Atha Thomas, age 88 of Loganville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Piedmont Rockdale Medical Center.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Grover Lee Thomas; son, Kendall Joe Thomas; grandson, Kelby Lee Thomas, great grandson, Kane Thomas Mecomber; and great granddaughter, Caitlin Nicole Blackwell. She is survived by her children, Kenneth Lee Thomas (Anne), Brenda Sue Thomas Little, Grover Keith Thomas (Debbie); daughter-in-law, Patti Thomas; brothers, Howard and Herbert Atha; 9 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will be receiving visitors on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be conducted at Sharon Baptist Church in Loganville at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Pastor Justin Adams will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.