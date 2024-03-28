Obituary and funeral service: Robert Allen Howard, 57, of Loganville

Robert Allen Howard, age 57 of Loganville, Georgia, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2024. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, March 29, 2024, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Chaplain Bob Halstead officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Robbie was employed as a Parts Consultant at Courtesy Ford. He was preceded in death by his niece, MacKenzie Howard. Robbie is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Aimee Lynn Howard, Loganville, GA; parents, Gene Allen and Bernice Howard, Lithonia, GA; children, Vanessa & Derek Ayers, Yorktown, VA; Jessica & Shaun Terrell, Stockbridge, GA; and Nicole & Zachary Tillett, Covington, GA; grandchildren, Chassidy Ayers, Tristian Ayers, and J.R. Tillett; siblings Shannon & Austin Massey, Conyers, GA and numerous family and friends.

To honor Robbie, the family has requested that UGA colors of Red & Black be worn. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the MacKenzie Sunshine Howard Scholarship payable to Walton County Christian Learning Center and mailed to Corinth Christian Church, 1635 Highway 81, Loganville, GA 30052.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770.466.1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

