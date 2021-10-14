Obituary and funeral service: Robert Anthony Anderson, 79, of Loganville

Robert Anthony Anderson, age 79, of Loganville, GA, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 at home.

Mr. Anderson was born on November 15, 1941 in Atlanta GA, the son of the late James Anderson and Elizabeth Anderson. He was a member of the United States Coast Guard. He worked as a driver for MARTA and McCollister’s Transportation. Mr. Anderson enjoyed playing softball, watching Atlanta Sports Teams and traveling to the North Georgia Mountains.

Mr. Anderson was preceded in death by his wife, Gwendolyn Anderson and his brother, Tim Anderson. He is survived by sons David Anderson and Michael (Kim) Anderson; Grandchildren Kristen (Justin) Summerour, Kelly Parsons, Jordan Anderson and Audrey Anderson; Great- Granddaughter Olivia Rose Summerour; and sisters, Pat Pitchford, Kathleen Sharpe and Jerri Cronic.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.