Obituary and funeral service: Robert ‘Bob’ Barrett, 75, of Loganville

Robert (Bob) Barrett, age 75 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, 2299 Rosebud Rd. SW, Grayson, GA 30017. Dr. Joe Harmon, Rev. Thomas L. Jordan, Rev. John Whiteside and Rev. Harold Thomas will officiate.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, William and Emma (Hall) Barrett. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Jacqueline Barrett of Loganville, GA; children, Lucretia Barrett and Josh Benson of Dacula, GA; Mary Barrett Collins of Leesburg, GA; William and Kim Brown of Vancouver, WA; brother & sister-in-law, William D. and Judy Barrett of Loganville, GA; grandchildren; Hunter Collins, Damian Benson, Harper Collins, Violet Brown; brother-in-law & sisters-in-law, John and Phyllis Whiteside of Grandview, TX, Jo Ruth Beers of Lillian, TX; exchange daughters & families, Katharina (Bine) and Robert Tretin and children, Richard and Paula; Ira Poluda and daughter, Olesia; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville and from 11:00 AM till 12:00 PM on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.