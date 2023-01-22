Obituary and funeral service: Robert ‘Bob’ Dearth, 57, of Loganville

Robert “Bob” Dearth, age 57 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 3564 Irvin Drive, Loganville, GA 30052.

Bob was a Supervisor for HydroX. He was preceded in death by his parents, David Dearth and Alice Fairchild. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Denise Dearth of Loganville, GA; children, Melissa and Clayton Moss of Camilla, GA, Jennifer Dearth, and Nathan Dearth, of Loganville, GA; brothers, Richard Dearth of Buffalo, NY, Coleman Dearth of SC, Ronald Mullen of CO, and George Mullen of Augusta, GA; sisters, Linda Morris and Ann Mullen, both of Acworth, GA; grandson, Maddux Moss; numerous family and friends. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052, 770-466-1544. Please sign the online registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.