Obituary and funeral service: Robert ‘Bob’ Geier, 75, of Loganville

Robert (Bob) Geier, age 75 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Corinth Christian Church with Minister Don Hardison officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM before the service at the church. Inurnment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.

Robert was a member of Corinth Christian Church and honorably served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam. He retired as Regional Manager from Noss Inc. in Decatur. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Karen L. Geier of Loganville; children, Joshua Richard and Brittinni Geier of Monroe, Kimberly and Mark Jackson of Conyers, Meredith Geier of Athens, Peter Joseph III and Alice Geier of Atlanta; 12 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, 1349 W. Peachtree St. NE, Suite 1800, Atlanta, GA 30309; www.woundedwarriorproject.org Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.