Obituary and funeral service: Robert C. Foster, Jr., 71, of Loganville

Robert C. Foster, Jr., age 71 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022. Interment will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Veterans Cemetery Road, Canton, GA 30114. Chaplain Alex Stevens will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the US Army.

Robert was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Allene (Anderson) Foster, Sr.; and sister, Angie McCart. Surviving are his son and daughter in law, Robbie and Jane Foster of Atlanta; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Deena Foster of Loganville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dot and Bill Alger of Gainesville and Tonya and Mark Stumpf of Monroe; granddaughter, Juliana Foster; several nieces and nephews; numerous family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, www.vva.org/donate/.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.