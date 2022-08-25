Obituary and funeral service: Robert Edward Boss, 91, of Loganville

Mr. Robert Edward Boss, lifetime resident of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the age of 91. A Funeral Service will be held at Loganville First United Methodist Church at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 26, 2022 with Pastor Owen Skinner officiating. Interment will be held at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens at 2:00 PM.

Mr. Boss joined the United States Navy at the age of 17 where he served honorably for four years. He enrolled at Southern Tech soon after being discharged from the Navy, taking courses in Electrical Engineering. Mr. Boss retired from General Motors after 32 years of service. While employed there, he won an Outstanding Excellence Award for Community, County and City Services, receiving an all-expense paid trip to Detroit, MI. He was an active member of Loganville First United Methodist Church.

He served for many years as Post Commander of American Legion Post 233 and was known for his many accomplishments and dedication to serving others. A few of his accomplishments were serving on the Loganville City Council, Past Boy Scout Master, Jury Commissioner of Walton County, Past President of Gwinnett Senior Citizens, Member of Legacy Lions Club, organizer of the Loganville Shrine Club, Past President of the P.T.A., where he started a Driver’s Training Program. He was awarded Walton County’s Unsung Hero Award, organized Little League Baseball in Loganville, cleared the land for Loganville’s first football field, served on the County Hospital Board, served on the Children and Youth Commission, and was a Poll Manager. Mr. Boss was a member of Fergus Lodge F & A.M. #135. At the time of his death, he was the oldest living Past Master. Mr. Boss was also a member of Yaarab Shrine Temple in Atlanta, GA.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Evelyn Clack Boss; grandson, Travis Ruark; parents, Lucille Boozer Boss and Jesse Elbert Boss; and sister, Betty Camp. Surviving are his children, Sandra (Bob) Richards, Alan (Karen) Boss, Melanie (Jeff) Ruark, and Suzanne Boss; brother, Wendell Boss; granddaughters, Kristi Thompson, Laura Heath, Alana Boss, Katie Ruark and Danielle Hopkins; grandsons, Lance Simonton and Tyler Bruce; great-grandchildren, Paige, Haley, Sawyer, Allie, Nolan, Kenslee, Christopher, Colton, Preston, Sinnie and Ashlin; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

“What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others.”

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.