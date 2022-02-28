Obituary and funeral service: Robert Frederick Kleyling, 90, of Loganville

Robert Frederick Kleyling age 90 of Loganville, GA. passed away Friday, February 25, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anni and Alwin Kleying; aunt, Martha Kleying Janser; and cousin, Helen Janser Krisa. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Ursula Kleyling; daughters, Sonja Luck and Karen Wall; son in law, Mike Wall; grandchildren, Sean Luck and his wife Laura; their children, Henry and Margaret, Jennifer Delsol and her husband Sage; their children, Jayden and Jordan, Michael Wall and Fiancé Cooper Padgett; David Luck and his fiancé Liz Bayne and Rachel Wall and her fiancé Chris Conley.



Robert (Opa) was always busy with any activity he could play. He kept his interest varied by enjoying playing pro Soccer in Germany and then watching his grandchildren play here. He enjoyed downhill skiing, tennis, gardening, playing Chess, he was a great dancer enjoying listening to easy music. He enjoyed both the beach and the mountains especially sunning himself under the beach umbrella. He enjoyed spending quality time with his beautiful wife Unsula (Oma) enjoying all of her great cooking and kind heart with Heidi their 14 year old Shitzu. He was known to be a Stock Market Guru and we know he is directing the Stock Market from heaven.



The service to celebrate the life of Robert Frederick Kleyling will be announced at a later time. Please check back for complete arrangments,



