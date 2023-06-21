Obituary and funeral service: Robert Kenneth ‘Ken’ Wooldridge, 79, of Social Circle

Robert Kenneth “Ken” Wooldridge, was called to his heavenly home during the early hours of June 17, 2023. A native Virginian, Ken was born on February 21, 1944.

Due to circumstances in his early years, Ken transplanted to Atlanta, where he lived in a Christian-run home for children facing similar situations. While attending Bass High School, Ken met Rachel Tankersley through a mutual friend, and the two were wed on July 31st, 1964. Rachel was a light to Ken’s life and they were blessed with fifty-eight years of love and companionship.

The majority of Ken’s working career was spent with Southern Bell, where he performed a variety of communications installations. He retired from what had then become BellSouth/AT&T in 1999. Ken was an avid outdoorsman and took great enjoyment from his time in the woods with friends and family.

Ken’s relationship with Jesus Christ was the most important in his life, and he was always happy to talk about the importance of that relationship.

Ken is preceded in passing by his daughter Karey Wooldridge, parents Robert and Corrine Wooldridge, along with brothers Larry and Donald Wooldridge.

He is survived by his wife Rachel Wooldridge, daughter Cindy (Steve) Rose, sister Loretta Hall, along with grandchildren Henry (Allison) and Emma Rose.

Family and friends are invited to his memorial service on Monday, June 26th at First Social Circle Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 1pm with the service portion following at 2pm.

