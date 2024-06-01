Obituary and funeral service: Robert Laine, 61, of Loganville

Robert Laine, age 61 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sherry (Finley) Laine; daughter, Heather Woolever; and sister, Theresa Laine. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Sheron Laine of Loganville, GA; daughter & son-in-law, Savannah and Vince Guyton of Jefferson, GA; son, Robert Ross Laine, III of Gwinnett County, GA; father, Robert Ross, Sr. of Colbert, GA; brother & sister-in-law, Michael and Amber Laine of Lincolnton, GA; sisters & brothers-in-law, Sherry and Scott Owens of Colbert, GA, Barbara and Danny Binz of Hurst, TX, Melissa and John Roberts of Richmond, VA; grandchildren, Sydney Derrick, Landon Derrick, Anslee Goddard, Eli Harrison, Payton Laine; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Robert Laine please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

