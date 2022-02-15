Obituary and funeral service: Robert Lee Vaughn, 100, of Loganville

Robert Lee Vaughn, age 100 of Loganville passed away Friday, February 11, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 16, 2022, Oak Hill Cemetery, Newnan, GA. The family will receive friends, 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Lawrenceville.

Mr. Vaughn was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church and a retired route salesman for Lance, Inc. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 65 good years Jeanette Vaughn, and son, Marshall Vaughn. He is survived by his children: Sandy & Roger Tholburn, Albuquerque, NM; Greg & Janet Vaughn, Monroe; Jeff Vaughn, grandchildren: Shannon & Kim Henry, Braselton; Carrie Vaughn; Amanda Cavender; great grandchildren: Jeannie, Lee & Harrison Henry. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Rd SW, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Robert Vaughn please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.