Obituary and funeral service: Robert Wallace Thomson, Jr. 62, of Monroe

Robert Wallace Thomson, Jr., 62, passed away on May 30, 2021, at his home in Monroe, GA. He was born on March 23, 1959, in New Jersey to Robert Wallace Thomson, Sr. and Barbara Howe Thomson.

Robert grew up in the Northeast before his parents relocated to GA in 1962. He graduated from Tucker High School in Tucker, GA in 1977. After high school he:

• attended college at Georgia State University in Atlanta, GA where he received a Master of Business Administration.

• after many years in the retail industry, working for Macy’s and Upton’s, he attended Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, GA where he received a Master of Divinity to pursue his lifelong passion of joining the ministry.

• When he was not working in the church, Robert served as a bus driver for Gwinnett County Public Schools.

Robert was a member of many churches in the greater Atlanta area, and he was passionate about spreading the word of God to all who would listen.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert Thomson, Sr., his mother, Barbara Thomson, and his sister Martha Richardson.

Robert is survived by his son, Joshua Thomson (significant other: Allison Thomson) of Suwanee, GA, and his daughter, Mallory Zimmer (significant other: Christian Zimmer) of Flowery Branch, GA; his brother, Jeffrey Thomson (significant other: Tanya Beckner Henderson) of Flowery Branch, GA; his grandchildren Camryn Thomson, Dylan Thomson, Peyton Zimmer, and Caleb Zimmer; his niece, Jennifer Richardson; his nephew Justin Thomson and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at Eastminster Presbyterian Church 5801 Hugh Howell Rd, Stone Mountain, GA at 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 26, 2021. The family will be greeting friends and relatives at Eastminster Presbyterian Church following the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to American Heart Association (https://www.heart.org/?form=donate) or the American Diabetes Association (https://www.diabetes.org/.

