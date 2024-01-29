Obituary and funeral service: Robert William Daley, 69, of Loganville

Robert William Daley, age 69 of Loganville, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday January 2, 2024. He was preceded in death by his father and mother James Clifford “Kip” and Marian Daley, and nephew Thomas Daley.

Robert is survived by his wife Phyllis Mary Daley; children Thomas Barnard, Robert Barnard and his wife, Catherine, David Daley, Jennifer Barnard, James Daley; brother-in-law & sister Robert & Diane Ulrich, brother & sister-in-law Dan and Tamie Daley, brother & sister-in-law Kevin and Debbie Daley, brother-in-law & sister Robert and Karen Rowden, brother-in-law & sister William and Pamela Sherod, brother-in-law & sister Joshua and Patricia Davis, brother John Daley, brother & sister-in-law Marty and Keely Daley, his 12 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Robert enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting on his family’s property in Michigan. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and would light up when in their presence. Although not a veteran you would not have known it by his patriotism for his country.

Funeral will be held 11:00 AM at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church on February 3, 2024. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544.

