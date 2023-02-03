Obituary and funeral service: Roberta ‘Sue’ Burwell, of Loganville

Roberta “Sue” Burwell was born June 23, 1942 in Bristol, WV. She was the daughter of Virginia Ruth Emerson (Starkey) and Harvey Emerson. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Linda Collins and Donna Bunnel. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Mike Burwell; son, Robert Butler; daughters, Sherri Butler (Eddington), Tonya Butler and Crystal Burwell (Wilson). She has 6 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 3 adorable fur babies; and many more extended family members.

Sue was a proud member of Post 233 Auxillary and the American Legion Riders, affectionately known as “Ladybug”. She loved her family, quilting, her flowers, and sitting on her back porch watching her beautiful birds and fish in their pond.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12:30 PM on Sunday, February 5, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Minister Don Hardison officiating. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made to American Legion Post 233, P.O. Box 127, Loganville, GA 30052, for gift cards to be purchased for veterans.

