Obituary and funeral service: Rodney Dale Wilson, 51, of Loganville

Rodney Dale Wilson, age 51 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 9, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Briscoe officiating. Music will be provided by his friend and musician, Derek Jones.

Rodney was the owner of R & R Mobility for many years. Rodney touched so many lives and left an impression on each that will never be forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Randy and Wanda (Hughes) Wilson. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Milissa (Munroe) Wilson of Loganville, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Franklin and Lillie Wilson of Flovilla, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Vonda and David Ledbetter of Snellville, GA; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Larry and Trish Munroe of Snellville, GA; nephews, Zane Hutchins and Seth Hutchins, both of Snellville, GA; too many close family members and friends to list individually.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the American Foundation for Addiction Research, 29834 N. Cave Creek Road, Suite 118-1037, Cave Creek, AZ 85331 or at https://addictionresearch.com/donate/. The family will receive friends 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.