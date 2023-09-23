Obituary and funeral service: Roger Artz, 86, of Monroe

Roger Artz, age 86 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023. The family will receive friends 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville. A Military Ceremony will follow at 4:00 PM in the chapel with Dr. Fred Musser officiating.

Roger served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. He was an entrepreneur who owned his own vacuum cleaner store, two Baskin Robbins, and an A&W Root Beer Store. Roger enjoyed traveling the world and saving souls, working for Morris Cerullo World Evangelism for 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Artz; parents, Theodore and Victoria (Lange) Artz of Aberdeen, SD; sisters, Betty Hassenpflug and Joann Geist; and brother, Doug Artz.

Roger is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Debra Artz of Monroe, GA; children, Grant and Seana Artz of Jacksonville, FL, Gary and Owen Artz of Lubbock, TX, Gale and Mike Mullins of Lubbock, TX, Karen Artz and Rich Winfield of Medford, OR, Linda and Joey Torrossian of Medford, OR; grandchildren, Axel Artz, Brandon Artz-Winfield, Luke Artz-Winfield, Ashlie Artz Miller, Ashley Artz Howard, Hayley Artz, Tim Hoppie, and Cody Hoppie. Roger was also blessed with many great grandchildren from Florida, Texas, and Oregon.

