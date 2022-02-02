Obituary and funeral service: Roger D. ‘Buddy’ Brooks, 77, of Conyers, formerly of Loganville

Roger D. (Buddy) Brooks, age 77 of Conyers, formerly of Loganville, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Rando Acres officiating. The family will receive friends 12:30 PM until 2:00 PM before the service. Mr. Brooks was a retired truck driver and previously worked for Yellow Freight and Johnson Motor Line. He was also the owner/operator of B & B Grocery in Loganville. Buddy was preceded in death by his father, Carl Brooks and brother, Kenneth Brooks. He is survived by his wife, Ella A. Brooks of Conyers; children, Derrick and Heather Brooks of Loganville, Wesley and Sandy Brooks of Walnut Grove, Leann and Brian Logan of Walnut Grove, Hope Fisher of Conyers; mother, Vera Brooks of Loganville; brother & sister-in-law, James and Vivian Brooks of Monroe; sister & brother-in-law, Marie and Lamar Dalton of Loganville; 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

