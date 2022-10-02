Obituary and funeral service: Roger Ozbolt, 73, of Monroe

Roger Ozbolt, age 73 of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 8, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. An inurnment will be held at a later date at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.

Mr. Ozbolt was the owner/operator of Southeast Building Maintenance and a United States Navy Veteran. Roger was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Norma Kate (Blevins) Ozbolt, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Linda J. Ozbolt of Monroe; children, Roger Ozbolt, Jr. (Niki) of Loganville, Melissa Hutchins (Justin) of Statham, Leeanna Geiger of Monroe; brother, Byron Ozbolt of Loganville; sisters, Pam Hall of Stone Mountain, Bonnie Davis of Waynesburg, PA, Shirley Quinn of Monroe; grandchildren, Hannah Duncan, Emily Duncan and Annalee Geiger. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Roger Ozbolt please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.