Obituary and funeral Service: Ronald Allen Yarberry, 74, of Social Circle

Ronald Allen Yarberry, age 74 of Social Circle, passed away on October 12, 2021. He was born in DeKalb County on July 28, 1947 to the late Ollie Yarberry and the late Lois Johnson Yarberry. He was preceded in death by his sisters, the late Charlotte Skeleton and the late Mary Christian; his brothers, the late Collie Yarberry, and the late Joe Yarberry.

Surviving are, wife, Glenda Escoe Yarberry; son and daughter in law, Mike and Christina Yarberry; daughter and son in law, Brandi and Bill Elliott; sisters and brothers in law, Judy and Billy Johnson, Pam Yarberry, Vicky and Wayne Taylor; brothers and sisters in law, Tommy and Doris Yarberry, Tony and Sue Yarberry; grandchildren, Cheyanne Elliott, Bill Elliott III, Coile Yarberry, Logan Elliott, and Jocie Elliott; great grandchild, Mason Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday October 21st at 1:00 pm at the Standridge Pavilion in Social Circle with the Rev. Clint Powell officiating. There will be a visitation on Thursday October 21st from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm. All flowers can be delivered to Meadows Funeral Home, Inc., 760 Hwy 11, Monroe, GA 30655. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.