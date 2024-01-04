Obituary and funeral service: Ronald Cobley, 83, of Loganville

Ronald Cobley was born in Youngstown, Ohio on March 27, 1940 to Frederick and Florence Cobley.

He graduated from Johnson High School and served in the U S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt. He retired from Bruel and Kjaer Instruments after 40 years. He enjoyed his family, fishing, swimming, scouting and doing jigsaw puzzles.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Eleanor P. Cobley and sons, Richard A. (wife, Kathryn) of Scranton, PA, and Michael J. (wife, Cynthia) of Loganville, GA, along with grandchildren, Christopher, William, Richard Jr., Caroline, Genevieve, Daniel, Megan and Matthew.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org/donate.html . A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 6, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 – 1 PM prior to the service. Ronald will be greatly missed and loved by everyone.

