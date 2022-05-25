Obituary and funeral service: Ronald Glen Reid, 71, of Loganville

Ronald Glen Reid, age 71 of Loganville, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM prior to the service.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Harriett (Brown) Reid and was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during Vietnam. He loved racing, fishing, baseball and music. He is survived by his wife, Judith Anne Reid of Toccoa; son, Gary Reid; daughter, Robin Reid, both of Madison; 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; step children, Shane Duncan, Carrie Knight, Devin Duncan; and several nieces and nephews.

