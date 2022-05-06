Obituary and funeral service: Ronald Lee Carruth, 74, of Monroe

Ronald Lee Carruth, 74, of Monroe passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from a battle with Alzheimer’s. Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, D.L. and Florella Carruth. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Carruth (Monroe); sister and brother-in-law, Lynn & Knox McKamy (Lexington, KY); previous wife and husband, Beverly & Todd Cook (Marietta, GA); son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter, Christopher, Alexandria & Anna Lee Carruth (Clermont, GA); son, Nicholas Carruth (Chattanooga, TN); and step-son, Michael Bart (Cumming, GA).



Ronald loved spending time fishing on the Georgia coast, and had a strong interest in whatever sport or hobby his sons were involved in, baseball, swimming and rowing. He loved being able to meet his granddaughter, holding her and loving on her while he could. He spent a majority of his life working for the University System of Georgia (40+ years). As he retired in 2012, he was the Executive Vice President of Finances for Georgia Perimeter College.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Grace Monroe Church on Monday, May 9, 2022. Visitation will be from 11:00-11:30 AM, service at 11:30 and reception to follow. The address for Grace Monroe is: 315 N. Madison Avenue, Monroe, GA 30655. Visitation and service will be held in Rock Gym (Auditorium) with the reception held in the coffee shop.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to The Alzheimer’s Association https://act.alz.org/ or to The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America https://alzfdn.org



