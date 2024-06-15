Obituary and funeral service: Ronald Oliver Reed, 77, of Loganville

Ronald Oliver Reed, age 77 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2024. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Minister Don Hardison officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Ronald served honorably in the United States Army during Vietnam and worked at Ford Motor Company in Hapeville, GA for 30 years prior to retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents, Burley Ray and Jessie Pearl (Harris) Reed; son, Austin Reed; and sister, Wanda Tuck. He is survived by his sons, Brent Reed of Loganville, and Rodney Marett of Bethlehem; brother & sister-in-law, Bobby Ray and Joanne Reed of Loganville. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770.466.1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

