Obituary and funeral service: Ronald Vaughn, 91, of Loganville

Ronald Vaughn, age 91 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 12 PM on Monday, April 26, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Doug Couch will officiate. Interment will take place at 2 PM on Monday at Resthaven Gardens of Memory in Decatur.

Ronald was born on March 30, 1930 in Atlanta to the late Arthur Lemuel Vaughn and Thelma Marie Hawkins Vaughn. He was a Veteran of the United States Army where he served in Korea and received 2 purple hearts, and was owner and operator of Leavau Jewelers in Atlanta. Ronald was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Vaughn, in 2002, and is survived by his son & son-in-law, Ron Vaughn & Ron Draine of Clarkston; daughter, Sharon Jones of Monroe; daughter & son-in-law, Susan & Mike Jones of Monroe; companion, Kathleen Whitehead of Loganville; 3 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.