Obituary and funeral service: Ronnie Aldrich, 72, of Loganville

Ronnie Aldrich, age 72 of Loganville, passed away on June 11, 2023. He was born on August 26, 1950 to the late Melba Ruth Aspinwall Aldrich and Estes Delmas (Bob) Aldrich.

Surviving are wife, Connie Baccus Aldrich; daughters and son in law, Rebecca Aldrich, Melisa and Clay Dobbs; son and daughter in law, Scott and Andrea Aldrich; sisters and brother in law, Wilda Strickland, Jilda and David Brown; brothers and sisters in law, Eddie and Debra Aldrich, Donnie and Karen Aldrich; grandsons, Brice Aldrich and Samson Dobbs; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday June 15th at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Grey officiating. Interment will follow at Social Circle City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Woodlake Baptist Church Building Fund. www.woodlakebaptistchurch.org

