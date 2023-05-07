Obituary and funeral service: Roy Lee Westmoreland, 91, of Loganville

Roy Lee Westmoreland, age 91 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023. The family will receive friends 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville. A Graveside Service will follow at 12:30 PM at Bay Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 4170 Bay Creek Baptist Church Road, Loganville. Pastor Luke Durden will officiate.

Roy was a member of Bay Creek Baptist Church. He served in the Army Reserve and worked for Ford Motor Company. Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Shelvia Jean Westmoreland; daughter, Kathryn Ann Pledger; parents, Jesse Lee and Drusilla (Brown) Westmoreland; sisters, Evelyn Briscoe and Misha Ann Chandler. He is survived by his son, Timothy Lee Westmoreland of Loganville; son-in-law, David A. Pledger, Sr. of Loganville; sister, Irene Evans of Monroe; grandchildren, Pierce Lee Westmoreland, Jaxson Carter Westmoreland, Jessie Lea Crowe, Kelly Rebekah Pledger, and David Allison Pledger, Jr.; great grandchildren, Ruby Abigail Crowe and Morgan Rose Crowe; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.