Obituary and funeral service: Roy Nunnally Roberts, Sr., 81, of Monroe

Roy Nunnally Roberts, Sr. died on March 30, 2022 at Piedmont Walton Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Monroe at 3:00 pm on Sunday, April 3, 2022. A private interment will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery prior to the service. Dr. Tom Etterlee and Rev. Frank Johnson will officiate.

Roy was born December 13, 1940 in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Clara Knox Nunnally Roberts Williamson and the late James McMullan Roberts. He was the grandson of the late Alethea Felker and Josiah Roy Nunnally and the late Susan McMullan and Colonel Orrin Roberts.

A graduate of Northside High School Class of 1958, Roy was a standout athlete who had college scholarship offers in multiple sports. His favorite sport was basketball, however, and he accepted an offer to play for the legendary Adolph Rupp at the University of Kentucky. Roy started as a junior and senior, earning Academic All-SEC recognition and All SEC Tournament, while serving as a team captain. He was credited by Coach Rupp as being one of UKâ??s all-time best defensive players. He graduated from Kentucky with honors.

While at Kentucky, he met and courted Suzanne Polk of Nashville, Tennessee. They were married on August 31, 1963, and moved to Nunnally Farms in Monroe where he operated a registered Hereford cattle operation until his death. He also was involved in the management of Nunnally Lumber Company and worked for a time with the Department of Agriculture.

Roy was very involved in the Walton County community. He was one of the “Dirty Dozen” founders and longtime Board of Trustee members of George Walton Academy. He later volunteered to coach the girls and boys basketball teams at George Walton, where his boys team won back-to-back state championships in 1989 and 1990. Additionally, he started the first Ducks Unlimited chapter in Walton County.

In 1996, Roy was elected to the Walton County Commission. In 2001, Roy was elected Chairman of the Walton County Republican Party, a position he has held since that time. Under his leadership, the Walton County GOP meetings became a “must stop” for political candidates. The annual GOP barbecue the Roberts hosted at Nunnally Farm was one of the largest political events in the state, drawing crowds of 500 or more. He always used the occasion to tell his repertoire of jokes and to sing a couple of his favorite songs.

Roy was in the inaugural class of Leadership Georgia. He was appointed to the board of the Stone Mountain Memorial Association in 2011, and he continued to serve on that state board until his death. Roy was a member of the First Methodist Church of Monroe and worshipped at Bethel Baptist Church in Good Hope.

Roy continued to participate in athletics his entire life. He loved to play basketball, and his Senior 65 and over team won the National Championship in 2011. He was an avid tennis player, playing several times a week until his recent illness.

Roy loved his Lord and Savior, his family, his friends, his country, his cows, Republican politics, Kentucky basketball, University of Georgia football, playing tennis, and repeating his litany of jokes.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, Roy was preceded in death by his stepfather David Sanford Williamson and his brother William Nunnally Roberts.

He is survived by his devoted wife Suzanne, his brother James McMullan Roberts Jr. (Susan), and his loving children: Anne Knox Roberts Hodges (Allen), Marjorie Tate Roberts le Roux (Andre), Roy Nunnally Roberts Jr., and Marshall Polk Roberts (Shannon). He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren: Suzanna Harris Hodges, Alethea Felker Hodges, Allen Marshall Hodges Jr., Anne Knox le Roux, Jacobus Hendrik le Roux, Lily Tate le Roux, Roy Nunnally Roberts III, Mary Elise Roberts, Grayson Evelyn Roberts, and Reese Clara Roberts.

The family suggests that those who might wish to make a memorial donation consider doing so to Bethel Baptist Church in Good Hope or George Walton Academy in Monroe.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.