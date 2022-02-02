Obituary and funeral service: Ruby Leigh Reeves, 94, of Monroe

Ruby Leigh Reeves, of Monroe, passed away on January 30, 2022. She was 94 years old.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Irene Maffett and her husband, Truman Reeves, Jr. Mrs. Reeves is survived by her two daughters, Teri (John) Head of Monroe and Jena (Wesley) Finch of Newnan. She has two grandchildren, Zack Williams and Leah (Stephen) Bray. Three great-grandchildren, Savannah Lee, Addi Lee and Tripp Bray. Several nieces and nephews. She loved and enjoyed her family very much.



Mrs. Reeves was a member of First Baptist Church in Monroe. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to First Baptist Church of Monroe.



The service will be on Friday, February 4, at 2:30 at First Baptist Church of Monroe and officiated by Dr. Todd Ware. There will be a visitation prior to the service, at 1:30 in the sanctuary of the church. Interment will be immediately following at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.



Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Ga 30655. 770-267-2594.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.