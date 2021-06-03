Obituary and funeral service: Ruby Mae Irvin Pharr, 81, of Monroe

Ruby Mae Irvin Pharr, age 81 of Monroe, passed away on May 29, 2021. She was born in Monroe on April 21, 1940, to the late Nelson Irvin and the late Fannie Louvina Kitchens Irvin. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Leighton Dwight Pharr, Sr.

Surviving are, Brother, Jimmy Lamar Irvin; and several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside service will be held on June 3rd at 11:00 AM at Eastview Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.