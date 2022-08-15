Obituary and funeral service: Rupert N. Codling, 90, of Loganville

Rupert N. Codling, age 90 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Even though he’s gone away from this world, his loving heart left a beacon of light for all in the community. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 20, 2022, in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Calvin Mapp officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Codling was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Codling. He is survived by his children, Angela, Anthony, Eukol, Paulette, Winston, and Rosetta; four grandchildren; numerous family and friends. An Entombment will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Heritage Memorial Gardens, 3901 S. Church St. Ext., Roebuck, SC 29376.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.