Obituary and funeral service: Russell Edward Frye, 67, of Monroe

Click or tap on the above image for a digital tribute to Russ Frye.

Russell Edward Frye, 67, passed away January 12th 2024 in Monroe, Georgia.

Son of Louise (Shipe) and James Leonard Frye, he was born May 20 1956 in Washington DC. He graduated class of 1974 from Fairmont Heights High School in Landover, Maryland. After graduating he moved up and down the east coast working various roles doing everything he could to work for himself.

After moving to Atlanta in the 1980s he met Carolyn, who was working at an answering service for the company he part owned and she fell in love with his voice. Shortly after, they met up in Stone Mountain, Georgia and started their life together. On April 28, 1990 they were married.

Russ continued his entrepreneurial spirit and started his own company working as a Title Abstractor. Because of this he was able to travel the state visiting nearly every county courthouse to spread his cheer and smile.

He was preceded by his father James Frye and his son Jason Traylor. His surviving family members are his wife, Carolyn Frye; three sons, James (Maurita Obermiller) Frye, Brannon Frye, and Logan (Caitlin Tanner) Frye; two granddaughters, Serenity and Olivia; his mother, Louise (Shipe) Frye; two brothers, Doug (Sherry) Frye and Kevin (Dawn) Frye; several nieces.

He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Even though his passing was sudden and quick, that is how he always said he hoped it would be.

While we’ve lost an amazing father, many have lost a great friend and loved one. He always cared about the people he met, to the point we’d always joke that he had never met a stranger. Once he’d met you, you were added to his list and he’d constantly would try to check up on or ask about how you were doing. His humor, smile, and even the pain in the neck he sometimes brought will be missed more than can be written here. He will be loved and missed not by just his family but throughout the whole community.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

