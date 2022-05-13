Obituary and funeral service: Russell Jerry Gower, 50, of Loganville

Russell Jerry Gower, age 50 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Green officiating. Interment will follow at Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Russell was a lifetime resident of Loganville and a heavy equipment operator and commercial truck driver for McCullers Construction. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Fibo Gower. Surviving are his daughter, Karson Gower of Winder, GA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Scott and Donna Gower of Milledgeville, GA and Darrel and Kris Gower of Loganville, GA; nieces and nephews, A.J. Gower, Mary (Meg) Gower, Matt Gower, Kelsey Gower, Reagan Gower and Rosemary Gower; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM on Saturday, May 14, 2022 and 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.