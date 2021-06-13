Obituary and funeral service: Ruth Ann Lindsey, 74, of Loganville

Ruth Ann Lindsey, age 74 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Ruth was born and raised in Bleckley County, Cochran GA. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Jerry Bryant; her parents, Sachel and Myrtle Mullis; brother, Talmadge Mullis; sisters, Juanita and Linda Mullis; and her great-grandson, Hunter Hedgpeth. She is survived by her brother, C.W. and sister-in-law Graldine Mullis. She is also survived by her husband of 36 years, Tom Lindsey; their children, Allyn Bryant, Melody and son-in-law Ken Todd; grandkids: Dustin & Valerie Bryant, kids James, Amelia, Dawson Bryant. Nikki & Austin Hedgpeth, kids Hunter, Hailey, and Landon Hedgpeth. Brittney Williams & kids, Sean & Raelyn Williams. Amber & her dad Darryl Dutton. Kayla Dorminy, Hannah Todd & son Liam Todd.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. Interment will follow at 3:00 PM at Trail Branch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Cochran, GA. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

