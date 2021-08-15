Obituary and funeral service: Ruth Burton Hannon, 78, of Loganville

Ruth Burton Hannon, age 78, of Loganville, GA entered into rest on Friday, August 13, 2021. She is survived by her beloved son, Joe A. Hannon of Loganville, GA; beloved granddaughters, Erin, Anna Claire, and Kendall Bruce all of Peachtree Corners, GA; brother, Ralph Burton (Patsy) of Loganville, GA; brother-in-law, Tolbert Moore of Loganville, GA; sister-in-law, Jeanette Burton of Loganville, GA; as well as several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Jan Hannon Bruce; brothers, Harold, Marvin, Parks, and Bobby; sisters, Nellie, Lois, and Mary. She is now resting in peace.

Ruth was born on April 8, 1943, to Guy and Johnnie Burton. She was a 1961 graduate of South Gwinnett High School. Ruth retired in 2008 from Gwinnett County Public Schools after 35 years in education where 25 years of those were served at Hi-Hope Service Center.

A graveside service honoring the life of Ruth will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11:00am at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, August 20th from 10:30am until the time of service at 11:00am.

Due to the resurgences of Covid-19 variants the family requests that you adhere to all CDC Guidelines involving social distancing and mask requirements.

