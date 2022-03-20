Obituary and funeral service: Ruth Edna Chamblee Davis, 97, of Monroe

Click or tap on this link for a digital tribute to Ruth Edna Chamblee davie

Ruth Edna Chamblee Davis, age 97, of Monroe, passed away on March 16, 2022. She was born in Jackson County on October 31, 1924 to the late Susie Payne Chamblee-Downs and the late George M. Chamblee. She was preceded in death by her husband the late Fred R. Davis;daughter, the late Maryann Davis Morgan; and son-in-law, the late Danny Hester.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jean Davis Brown and Jerry Brown, son and daughter-in-law, Benny R. and Linda P. Davis, daughter, Brenda Davis Hester; son-in-law, David Morgan; sister-in-law, Mildred Peters; niece, Audrey Thomas Grande; grandchildren: Kim D. Jackson, Scott Davis, Mark Brown, Kelly Brown, Wayne Morgan, Melinda M. Sheldon, Tonya H. Hunt (Mrs. Michael); great grandchildren: Tanner and Jordan M. Davis, Shelby Davis, Natalie Brown, Cliff Guthrie, Kim Blakley, Jesse Morgan, Alysa Hunt, Leigha Hunt, Hayes Hunt; and great-great children: Dre Clark, Scarlett Ann Morgan, Sawyer Morgan.

Funeral services will be Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Meadows Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, and the funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Dick Huycke officiating. Interment will be at Westlawn Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.