Obituary and funeral service: Ruth T. Reagin, 85, of Monroe

Ruth T. Reagin, age 85 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Ruth was an Optician for over 50 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Reagin; parents, Willie Lee and Letha Thompson. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Lori and Donald Wall of Monroe, GA, Julie and William Wright of Bethlehem, GA; sisters, Mary Wilhite of Conyers, GA and Jean Nicholson of Monroe, GA; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; numerous family and friends. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.