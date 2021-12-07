Obituary and funeral service: Ruth Walker, 88, of Loganville

Ruth Walker, age 88 of Loganville, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 9, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Sammy Phillips officiating. Interment will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Oglesby Avenue, Quitman, Georgia 31643.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Jack L. Walker, Sr. in 2000. She is survived by her children, Lanita & Tom Cornell of Dacula, Jackie Lee & Susan Walker, Jr. of Gratis, Mary Hickey of Loganville; grandchildren, Joey & Heather Lauder, Jessica & Bryan Bell, Jason Lee & Daria Walker, James Nicholas Hickey, Jr., Derek & Sarah Cornell; great grandchildren, Nova Bell, Lorelei Bell, Ivey Lee Walker, Lawson Blake Walker, Hank Richard Lauder, Ellis and Eliza Cornell.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

