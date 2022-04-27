Obituary and funeral service: Ryoko Naria Gunter, 85, of Loganville

Ryoko Narita Gunter age 85 of Loganville, GA., passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022.



The funeral service to celebrate the life of Ryoko Narita Gunter will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. Burial will take place at GA. National Cemetery, Canton, GA. At a later date. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM the time of service at the funeral home.



Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please continue social distancing and if desired to bring and wear a mask.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.