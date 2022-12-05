Obituary: Sallie Shirley Varnadoe, 83, of Social Circle

Click or tap on the link above for a digital tribute to Sallie Varnadoe

Sallie Shirley Varnadoe, 83 years of age, of Social Circle, GA passed away on November 30, 2022. Sallie was born on January 30, 1939 to the late Annie Greer Shirley and the late Aaron Shirley. Mrs. Varnadoe was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Edwin Brown.

Surviving members of the family are, loving husband of 52 years, Howard Varnadoe; son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Denise Varnadoe; sister, Annie Ruth Brown; grandsons, Harrison Varnadoe and Sullivan Varnadoe; niece and nephew, Shirley and Eddie Brown.

A graveside service was held on, December 4, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Social Circle City Cemetery in Social Circle, GA with Rev. Mike Hardy officiating.

