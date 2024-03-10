Obituary and funeral Service: Sally Lynne Snow, 73, of Monroe

Sally Lynne Snow, age 73, of Monroe passed away on March 7, 2024. She was born in Walton County on July 16, 1950 to the late Martha Briscoe Snow and the late Charles Thurston Snow .

Family members of Sally are, brother, Clay Snow; close friend, Sheila Hector; cousins, Charles and Betty Snow.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at Westlawn Cemetery in Monroe, GA with the Rev. Tom Etterlee officiating.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

