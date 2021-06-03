Obituary and funeral service: Sally McClure Mobley, 84, of Monroe

Sally McClure Mobley, age 84 of Monroe, passed away on May 30, 2021. She was born in Covington on Janaury 10, 1937 to the late Frances Duke and the late Malvern McClure. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Billy Jack Mobley, and her brother, the late Tony McClure.

She is survived by her brother, Jerry McClure; nieces and nephews, Denise Mobley Malcom (Phil), Robin McClure Aiken (Scott), Mary McClure Knight (Shane), Courtney McClure Hampton (Roger), Melvin A. McClure, Jerald S. McClure; 6 great nephews, 1 great niece, 3 great great nephews, and 1 great great niece.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Eastview Cemetery with Rev. Don Malcom officiating.

