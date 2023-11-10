Obituary and funeral service: Sam Scholl, 82, of Monroe

Sam Scholl, age 82 of Monroe, GA passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2535 Jefferson Road, Athens. GA 30607. Pastor Timothy Davis will officiate. Inurnment will be on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 12:30 PM at Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Veterans Cemetery Road, Canton, GA 30114.

Sam was a Veteran of the United States Army where he served his country honorably and retired from Dorsey Trailers as a Product Engineer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ward Alvin and Helen Jane (Mekley) Scholl; daughter, Elizabeth Scholl; brother, Alvin Scholl. Sam is survived by his loving wife, Nadine Anne (Wirth) Scholl; son and daughter-in-law, Nathan (Stephanie) Scholl of Monroe, GA; daughter, Kathryn Scholl of LaGrange, GA; grandchildren, Everett and Truitt Scholl; brother, Edward Scholl of Sunbury, PA; sisters, Jane Kessel of Fairfield, PA, Alverta Smith of Lansdale, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, www.LLS.org. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.



* All Flowers need to be delivered to the church on the day of the service.

