Obituary and funeral service: Samuel Boyd Smith, 85, of Monroe

Samuel Boyd Smith, age 85, of Monroe, passed away on January 23, 2022.

He was born in Hartsville, SC on December 2, 1936 to the late Irene Harrell Smith and the late Boyd Rivers Smith. Proceeded death by brothers – M C Smith and Charlie Smith. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Peppers Smith of Monroe of 57 years of marriage; Daughter and son-in-law Sherry and Sean Stapp of Monroe, Sue Smith of Good Hope. Sister and brother in law Bessie and Ralph Peppers, Brother and sister in law William (Bay)and Pearl Smith of Monroe. 4 grandchildren, Bridget Harwell, Harley Stapp, Amber Stapp, David Ian Ludwig and 2 great grandchildren, Allyson Harwell and Aubrey (Monkey) Harwell

Visitation was Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Meadows Funeral Home from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Matt Watson and Bro Danny Sorrells officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.

