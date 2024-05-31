Obituary and funeral service: Samuel K. Mitchell, 71, of Monroe

Samuel K. Mitchell, age 71, passed away on Monday, May 27th, 2004. Very fitting on Memorial Day. He was and will always be a Marine who loved his country and fought for his country.



He was the husband of Kelly K. (Davis) Mitchell. Married July 7th, 2007 after a courtship of 7 months. They both got their happy-ever-afters. Born in Porterdale, GA, on 7/13/52, he was the son of Robert Mitchell and Mary (Hatcher) Mitchell. He attended schools in Newton and Walton County, GA and joined the Marines at the age of 17. He was and should be very proud of his service, as we all are……SEMPER FI – “Always Faithful”



He is survived by his wife, Kelly Mitchell; mother, Mary Davis; step-mother, Mary Mitchell; step-sons, John and Jordan Mankus; daughter-in-law, Jodie Mankus; granddaughter, Madelyn Mankus; brother & sister-in-law, William (BJ) and Lezlie Mitchell; brother & sister-in-law, Elson and Gail Mitchell. He was predeceased by father, Robert Mitchell; and twin brother, Jeffrey Mitchell.



Samuel had been retired (from employment) since 2011…..however, did the Lord’s work by FAITHFULLY STUDYING HIS BIBLE, SPREADING THE WORD AND PRAYING FOR ALL. Samuel’s home church was Full Gospel Holiness. The Military Memorial Service will be held at Full Gospel Holiness Church, located on Hwy 138, Monroe GA. (Day/time forthcoming – please contact family for details). Memorial Donations may be made to: FULL GOSPEL HOLINESS CHURCH or NAVY-MARINE CORPS RELIEF SOCIETY. We truly believe this is what he would want.



Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Samuel Keith Mitchell please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

