Obituary and funeral service: Samuel R. Bernhardt, 71, of Loganville

Samuel R. Bernhardt, age 71, of Loganville, GA passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Denise (Graves) Bernhardt; daughter, Heather; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Stephen Rappold, Jr; granddaughter, Savannah; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Linda Bernhardt; sister, Cheryl Bernhardt. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles F and Bessie Marie (Adkins) Bernhardt.



Samuel was a graduate of Vanderbilt University. He worked in retail management for various large department stores. His hobbies include model trains, watching John Wayne movies, reading, stamp collecting. Samuel was a family man and enjoyed spending quality time with his family.



A Funeral Service Honoring the Life of Samuel will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 2:00PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Harold Savage officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 13th from 12:00PM until the time of service at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.



Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) have been entrusted with the arrangements.

